Irene (Brubaker) Bollinger, 94, dairy farmer, worked at Kreider’s Dairy, mother of two, BULC member

Irene (Brubaker) Bollinger, 94, of Manheim, died at home peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Born June 11, 1925, in Denver, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Alma (Sweigart) Brubaker.

Irene will be lovingly missed by her husband of 75 years: Elam P. Bollinger of Manheim; her children: Donald Lee, married to Gloria (Havrilla) of Woodstock, Ga.; and Darryl Lynn, married to Ruby (Ginder) of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by three brothers: Jacob, Russel, and Leon; and one great-grandchild.

Irene and her husband operated a dairy farm in East Hempfield Township. After retiring from farming, she worked for Krieder Farms in the dairy store for many years. She was a member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church, Brickerville.

Services were held Oct. 29 at Brickerville United Lutheran Church, Lititz. Place of interment will be Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Brickerville, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 E. 28th Division Hwy., Lititz, PA 17543

