Ida Ritz, 98, former banker, enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband

Ida Ritz, 98, of Lititz, died peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Luther Acres.

Born in Danzig, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Reinhold and Emma von Konarske Dreger.

At the end of World War II, the family found refuge near Stuttgart, Germany, and in 1951, Ida immigrated to the U.S., settling in Tappan, N.Y. where she worked as a banker. In 1970, she married Arthur Ritz and relocated to Lititz. They shared a love of their garden and travel. Ida cherished time together with her family and friends at social events and holidays.

Ida was preceded in death by her brother: Kurt; her parents; her husband; her sister: Christel; and one niece.

She is survived by her sister: Irma; two nephews; a niece; and 11 grandnieces/nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ida’s funeral service at the chapel at Luther Acres, 400 St. Luke Drive, Lititz, on Friday, May 24, at 10:30 a.m. Friends may visit with the family in the chapel on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Lititz Moravian Cemetery.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.