Ian Yale Shannon, 31, attended Warwick, IT manager for Jay R. Reynolds

By on March 13, 2019

Ian Yale Shannon, 31, son of James A. Shannon and Susan M. Armer Shannon of Ephrata, was murdered on March 6, 2019 in his home in Lancaster by a close friend.

Ian attended school in the Warwick School District through the 8th grade, from there Ian enrolled at The Christa McAuliffe Academy in Washington State. He graduated at the age of 16, after which he attended Millersville University for one year. Ian then went on to work as an IT manager for Jay R. Reynolds, Inc., of Willow Street, where he was currently employed.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland. Friends may call on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. all at the church.

Condolences may be shared at furmanfuneralhome.com. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola, had charge of the arrangements.

