Home   >   Obituaries   >   Howard S. Erb, 94, farmer, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, enjoyed gardening, reading

Howard S. Erb, 94, farmer, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, enjoyed gardening, reading

By on June 14, 2017

Howard S. Erb, 94, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, June 5, 2017, at Landis Homes, Lititz.

Born in Manheim Township, he was the son of the late Daniel H. and Amanda Shenk Erb. He was the loving husband of the late Nora Landis Erb, who died in 2011.

Howard owned and operated his farm in East Hempfield Township. Following retirement, he worked part-time for the Manheim Auto Auction. Howard was a lifetime member of East Petersburg Mennonite Church where he served as an usher and trustee for many years and he served on the church cemetery board. Howard also volunteered at Lancaster General Hospital and the Health Campus. His interests included gardening, reading, and he loved to spend time with his family.

Surviving are five children: Carolyn, wife of Menno Heisey, of Winchester, Va.; James, husband of Joan Forrey Erb, of Manheim; Richard, husband of Grace Zimmerman Erb, of Elizabethtown; Ruth Ann, wife of James Nolt, of Mount Joy; and Leslie Erb of Des Moines, Wash.; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother: Daniel S. Erb; and a sister: Miriam S. Brubaker.

Services were held June 11 at East Petersburg Mennonite Church, East Petersburg. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Howard’s memory to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.

To send the family online condolences, visit: BuchFuneral.com The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *