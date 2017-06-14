- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Howard S. Erb, 94, farmer, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, enjoyed gardening, reading
Howard S. Erb, 94, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, June 5, 2017, at Landis Homes, Lititz.
Born in Manheim Township, he was the son of the late Daniel H. and Amanda Shenk Erb. He was the loving husband of the late Nora Landis Erb, who died in 2011.
Howard owned and operated his farm in East Hempfield Township. Following retirement, he worked part-time for the Manheim Auto Auction. Howard was a lifetime member of East Petersburg Mennonite Church where he served as an usher and trustee for many years and he served on the church cemetery board. Howard also volunteered at Lancaster General Hospital and the Health Campus. His interests included gardening, reading, and he loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving are five children: Carolyn, wife of Menno Heisey, of Winchester, Va.; James, husband of Joan Forrey Erb, of Manheim; Richard, husband of Grace Zimmerman Erb, of Elizabethtown; Ruth Ann, wife of James Nolt, of Mount Joy; and Leslie Erb of Des Moines, Wash.; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother: Daniel S. Erb; and a sister: Miriam S. Brubaker.
Services were held June 11 at East Petersburg Mennonite Church, East Petersburg. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Howard’s memory to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
To send the family online condolences, visit: BuchFuneral.com The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
Latest News
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first time...
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, worked at Raymark, Manheim Fire Dept. member, Brethren Village volunteer
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, of Manheim, passed away on Thursday,...
John Henry Brubaker, 94, farmer, school bus driver, married 75 years, attended Middle Creek COB
John Henry Brubaker, 94, of Lititz, passed away Monday, June...
Eleanor T. Brune, 71, X-ray tech, passionate about motherhood, author and naturalist
Eleanor T. "Ellie" Brune, 71, of Denver, passed away peacefully...
Howard S. Erb, 94, farmer, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, enjoyed gardening, reading
Howard S. Erb, 94, formerly of Manheim, went home to...
Donald G. Garber, 81, Lititz H.S. grad, Army vet, artist and audio electronics designer
Donald G. Garber, 81, passed away at his home in...
Paul T. Good, 85, farmer, 4-H leader, active at Erb Mennonite Church, proud grandfather
Paul T. Good, 85, of Manheim, went home to be...
Bessie M. Holos, 87, Caln School District worker, mother of two, enjoyed birdwatching, traveling
Bessie M. Holos, 87, of Lititz, passed away Friday, June...
