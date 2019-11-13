Howard N. Brubaker, 100, farmer, PSCAS worker, Erisman Menn. member, enjoyed gardening, cooking

Howard N. Brubaker, 100, of Lititz, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Nov. 4, 2019 at Landis Homes, where he has lived since 2012.

Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late Christ B. and Mary Nissley Brubaker. He was the husband of the late Mary Z. Shelly Brubaker for 67 years, prior to her passing in 2015.

Howard was a faithful member of Erisman Mennonite Church where he taught adult Sunday school classes for many years and served on the cemetery board. He farmed his own land in Rapho Twp. for 22 years prior to being employed as an agriculturalist by the neighboring Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center of the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, a position he held for 14 years before retiring in 1984.

In addition to gardening and growing vegetables, he enjoyed sharing the duties of cooking and caring for their home with his wife.

He is survived by two children: Donald, husband of Marian Whisler Brubaker of Landisville; and Elaine, wife of Fred MacDonald of Strafford, N.H.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a brother: J. Nissley Brubaker.

The family wishes to thank the Aspen personal care unit at Landis Homes for their excellent and attentive care.

Services were held Nov. 9 in the West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, Lititz. He was interred at Erisman Mennonite Cemetery.

The family requests that flowers be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made to the caring fund of Landis Homes, at landishomes.org/giving.

To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service, go to spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Spence Funeral Services, Manheim.