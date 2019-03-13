Herbert Phillip Eastman, 94, WWII vet, Skyline retiree, dirt track racer, survived by four daughters
Herbert Phillip Eastman, 94, of Lititz passed away peacefully on Friday March 1, 2019, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, surrounded by family.
Born in Minneapolis, Minn., on March 4, 1924, he was the son of the late Herbert Ira Eastman and Lillian (Anderson) Eastman.
Herb is survived by his sister: Marilyn Powers of Minneapolis, Minn.; his four daughters: Gail (Philip) Cunningham of Springfield, Mo.; Joanie Voss of Laurel, Md.; Patty (Albert) Duncan of Lititz; and Kathryn Eastman of Minneapolis Minn.; grandchildren: Matt Torgeson, Rachael Price, Martin and Thomas Cunningham, Phillip and Nicholas Duncan; his step-grandchildren: Andrea, Annette and Tracy and their families; brother-in-law: Ralph (Marilyn) Rydland; and many nieces and nephews.
He proudly served his country during World War II as a Sergeant in the Infantry Division in the European Theater. He was a dirt track race car driver in his younger years, traveling the fair circuit through many states until he met the girl, he knew he was going to marry. Herb left his daring racing days behind and was united in marriage to his beautiful wife Ruth (Kitty) Rydland Eastman in 1951. Herb spent his working years in senior management in the RV industry. He retired from Skyline Corp. in 1986, and he and Kitty moved to Gulf Shores, Ala., where they spent many life adventures together until her passing on March 5h, 1995.
After Kitty’s passing, Herb moved to Coldwater Minn., traveled the country and eventually moved back to Pennsylvania in 2001. Herb spent the next 18 years enjoying family trips, spending time with his grandchildren, playing cards with friends and family, gardening, and above all watching car racing (it was in his blood). His family always knew to either join in and watch or talk later. Herb came out of retirement and worked part time at Miller’s Smorgasbord in accounting until age 90.
Herb proudly said he was going to live to be 100; although he didn’t make it, he lived each day to its fullest.
Herbert’s family would like to thank his many caregivers for their excellent and compassionate care while he resided at Masonic Village since May of 2018.
Services were held March 9 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory Lititz. Interment will take place privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
