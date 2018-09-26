Herbert B. Weidler, 95, Rothsville H.S. athlete, WWII vet, lifelong dairy farmer with a strong work ethic
Herbert B. “Herb” Weidler, 95, of Lititz, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Born in Manheim Township, he was the son of the late R. Guy and Clara Buckwalter Weidler. Herb was the loving husband of E. Jean Hess Weidler, who died in February of 2008.
Herb was a lifelong dairy farmer, who owned and operated his own farm in Warwick Township. In his earlier years he was employed at Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster. Herb was an active and faithful member of Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers of Lancaster.
A veteran, Herb humbly served In the United States Army during World War II. He was a 1942 graduate of Rothsville High school where he excelled on the school’s basketball and track teams. Herb enjoyed watching all his children and grandchildren participate in sports at Warwick High School and was a faithful fan of all of Warwick sports teams throughout the years.
He was an enthusiastic fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team rooting for them whenever he could. Herb’s life was demonstrated by a strong work ethic on his dairy farm, and the deep love he had for his family.
Surviving are five sons: Joseph H., husband of Susan Weidler, of Ogdensburg, N.Y.; Eric H., husband of Debra Weidler, of Reading; Stanley G., husband of Gwen Weidler, of New Oxford; Luke B., husband of Donna Weidler; Herb B., husband of Heidi Weidler, both of Lititz, a daughter: Julia W., wife of William Melone, of Manheim; 22 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death is a son: Leonard Weidler; a granddaughter: Carly Weidler; two brothers: Paul and Earl Weidler; and a sister,:Miriam Nelson.
Services were held Sept. 24 at Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Lancaster. Interment followed in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Herb’s memory may be sent to Kindred at Home, 1860 Charter Lane, Suite 106, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
