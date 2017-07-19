- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Henry N. Rosenfeld, 85, Korea vet, KLB masonry worker, on Lititz Christian School board
Henry N. Rosenfeld, 85, of Manheim, died peacefully at home on Friday, July 7, 2017.
Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Heinrich H. and Anna Neustadter Rosenfeld.
For many years Henry worked as a masonry worker for KLB Masonry. Henry was an active and faithful member of Grace Church, Lititz, and served as an Elder, choir member, and as Sunday school teacher. He also served on the board for the Lititz Christian School. Henry volunteered through America’s Keswick which is a Christian ministry serving people to aid them through addiction recovery. A veteran, Henry served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following retirement, Henry had a real passion for travel exploring areas through Asia, Europe, as well as the United States.
Surviving are two sons: H. David, husband of Deborah Rosenfeld, of Drumore; W. Daniel Rosenfeld of Ephrata; a granddaughter: Emily Rosenfeld of Drumore, three sisters: Agnes Hacker of East Petersburg; Anna Fitzkee of Mount Joy; and Mary Schroeder of Lititz.
Preceding him in death is a brother: John Rosenfeld; and three sisters: Agnes Rosenfeld, Elizabeth Diller, Tina Brink.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Henry’s memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, July 20, at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, was in charge of the arrangements.
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
Dorothy C. Lehn, 90, Lititz H.S. grad, worked at Alcoa, enjoyed crocheting and needlework
Dorothy C. Lehn, 90, of Lititz, died peacefully on Sunday,...
Robert B. Fraelich Jr., 88, Korea vet, Armstrong World Industries retiree, Philly sports fan
Robert B. “Buck” Fraelich Jr., 88, of Lititz, passed away...
Jessel R. Anderson Sr., 71, Manheim Central teacher and basketball coach, enjoyed golfing
Jessel R. Anderson Sr., 71, of 410 General Sutter Ave.,...
Hazel E. Buckwalter, 97, Miller Portrait Studio photographer, published inspirational writer
Hazel E. Buckwalter, 97, of Lititz, and formerly of Ephrata,...
Lucille G. Buckwalter, 86, long-time Red Cross Volunteer, active at Lancaster COB, enjoyed gardening
Lucille G. Buckwalter, 86, of Moravian Manor, Lititz, passed away...
Alta M. Good, 87, Bowmansville Mennonite Church member, enjoyed flower gardening
Alta M. Good, 87, of Lititz, formerly of Reamstown,...
Dorothy C. Lehn, 90, Lititz H.S. grad, worked at Alcoa, enjoyed crocheting and needlework
Dorothy C. Lehn, 90, of Lititz, died peacefully on...
Robert B. Fraelich Jr., 88, Korea vet, Armstrong World Industries retiree, Philly sports fan
Robert B. “Buck” Fraelich Jr., 88, of Lititz, passed...
