Helen (Parmer) Maker, 87, M&M Mars retiree, beloved family matriarch, enjoyed flowers, gardening

Helen (Parmer) Maker, 87, of Manheim, with family by her side, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

She was born Tuesday, July 21, 1931 to the late Edgar J. and Helen I. (Sweitzer) Wallace, and was the foster daughter of the late Willis and Ruth Leaman.

Helen retired from M&M Mars in 1993. She had a love for flowers and gardening and enjoyed needlework and painting. Most importantly she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Surviving are her sons: James Richard Dosch of Lancaster, and Steven Lee Dosch of Elizabethtown; daughters: Anne Louise Dosch of Mount Joy, and Kathy L. Dalton and husband Robert J. of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a brother: George A. Wallace.

She is predeceased by her siblings: Betty A. Nuse and Edgar J. Wallace Jr.; and a granddaughter: Kaitlyn E. Dalton.

Services were held Jan. 22 at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, with Pastor Justin Dosch officiating. Burial followed in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.

Arrangements by Miller/Sekely Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown. Memories and condolences may be posted to millerfuneralhome.com.