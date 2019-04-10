Helen M. Kochel, 86, Warwick grad, Grace Church secretary, Phils fan, enjoyed beach trips
Helen M. Kochel, 86, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Cora (Davidson) Davidson.
A lifelong resident of Lititz, Helen graduated from Warwick Township High School with the Class of 1950. She was an active member of Grace Church in Lititz for many years, where she worked as the church secretary and with the Morning Star Day Care, and was often referred to as beloved Miss Helen by many of her former day care students.
Helen was an avid fan of the local high school sports and Phillies baseball. She enjoyed going on bus trips to Atlantic City and the shore. She especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter.
A loving mother and grandmother, Helen is survived by her son: Jere Kochel and his wife, Diane, and her granddaughter, Amy Kochel, all of Lititz. Also surviving is her sister: Betty Albright of Ohio; two brothers: James Davidson of Lititz, and William Davidson of Manheim; and nieces and nephews
Services were held April 9 at the Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home, Lititz, PA, 17543. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen’s memory may be offered to the Benevolent Fund at United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
-
