Hazel E. Buckwalter, 97, Miller Portrait Studio photographer, published inspirational writer

By on July 19, 2017

Hazel E. Buckwalter, 97, of Lititz, and formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017, at Brethren Village.

Hazel was born in Ephrata on Sept. 26, 1919, daughter of the late Jason and Eva (Zell) Buckwalter.

She graduated from Ephrata High School (Class of 1937) and the New York Institute of Photography.

Hazel was employed for many years at the former Miller Portrait Studio in Ephrata. She most recently worked at the former Ephrata Nursing Home before retiring. During her retirement, she was a volunteer at Brethren Village.

She was a resident of Brethren Village since 1991 and attended the Brethren Village Chapel. Hazel enjoyed inspirational writing, some of which is published.

She is survived by a number of nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family

Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. To send online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

