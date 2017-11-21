Harvey M. Weiler, 85, farmer, father of six, Limerock Mennonite Church member

Harvey M. Weiler, 85, of Manheim, passed away Nov. 18, 2017.

He was born in Hinkletown to the late Moses H. and Ella S. (Martin) Weiler, and was the husband of Edna Martin Weiler, with whom he shared nearly 64 years of marriage.

Harvey was a farmer and a member of Limerock Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children: Lloyd M., husband of Sharon (Martin) Weiler, Manheim; Ruth M. Weiler, Manheim; Mervin M., husband of Mabel (Martin) Weiler, Womelsdorf; Edith, wife of Rufus Zimmerman, Manheim; Earla, wife of Ervin Oberholtzer, Lititz; Nelson, husband of Janice (Nolt) Weiler, Manheim; 32 grandchildren; and 51 great-grandchildren. He is survived by three brothers: Ivan, husband of Esther (Lehman) Weiler; Moses, husband of Vicki (Ressel) Weiler; and Clarence, husband of Judy (Martin) Weiler; and three brothers-in-law: Norman Good, Isaac Zimmerman, and Samuel Martin.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother: Raymond M. Weiler: and three sisters: Emma Good, Mabel Zimmerman, and Ella Martin.

Services were held Nov. 22 at Limerock Mennonite Church, Lititz. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, was in charge of arrangements.