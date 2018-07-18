Harold M. Hartenstine, 85, owned Hartenstine’s Fabricating and the Trudi K. Shop, active at his church
Harold M. Hartenstine, 85, of Lititz, passed away on July 10, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Charles “Chas” and Emma (Landis) Hartenstine. Harold was the loving husband to the late Hazel May (Lefever) Hartenstine.
Harold was a jack-of-all-trades. He could do anything and fix anything. He was a welder and fabricator, and former co-owner of Hartenstine’s Fabricating Shop and the Trudi K. Shop.
Harold was a long time member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church, Neffsville. He and his wife opened their home and were integral in the formation of Faith United Methodist Church. He was very active in church activities, and was a lay delegate at Long Memorial Church.
Harold was active in the lives of his children and grandchildren by watching sports events, traveling to visit them, and just stopping by for a cup of coffee, a visit and some house repairs. He made the best chicken pot pie ever!
He is survived by a son: Terry L. Hartenstine, married to Deborah of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; and a daughter: Trudi K., wife of Terry L. Connelly, Lititz; grandchildren: Jason Hartenstine, Jennifer Hartenstine Felty, Shannon Connelly, Heather Connelly Gale, Tyler Connelly, Nicholas Connelly, Trey Connelly and Halle Connelly; seven great-grandchildren; a brother: Lloyd Hartenstine; and a sister: Marion Lugo.
He is preceded in death by a sister: Ruth Miller McKim.
A memorial service was held July 14 at Faith United Methodist Church, Lititz, with Rev. Jason Perkowski officiating. Harold was laid to rest beside his wife, Hazel, at Long Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 2660 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, in Harold’s memory.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements.
