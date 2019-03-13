Harold K. Galebach, 92, WWII vet, owned Galebach’s Floor Finishing, active at his church and in the Manheim community
Harold K. Galebach, 92, a life-long resident of Penryn, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community.
Born in Penryn, he was the son of the late John K. and Alice Keller Galebach. Harold was the loving husband of the late Dorothy Clark Galebach, who died on Feb. 2 of this year.
Harold was the former owner of Galebach’s Floor Finishing that was established by his father John in 1924; it is now owned by his daughter-in-law, Karen Galebach Haldeman. He was also a partner with Hat and Gavel Auction Company, and also worked at other local auction companies. A veteran, Harold served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
He was an active and faithful member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Penryn; where he served on church council, church treasurer, Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent, delegate of the Lower Susquehanna Synod Assembly, service office of Lutheran Brotherhood now Thrivent Insurance.
Harold’s community memberships included: a life-time member of Penryn Fire Company where he served as president and treasurer, Lancaster County Firemen’s Association, Penryn Firemen’s Relief Association, Charter member of the Penn-Elm Lions Club, where he received the Melvin Jones Award from Lions International, Lancaster County Historical Society, Manheim Historical Society, Lancaster County Chapter of the National Railroad Society, Lancaster County Lutheran Historical Society, Lancaster County Post Card Club. For 56 years he was a Republican committeeman for the Penryn District of Penn Township, member of the Lancaster County Advisory Committee. In 1969, Harold was named Lancaster County Republican of the year. Harold was also a member and chairman of Penn Township Planning Commission for nine years, member of Lancaster County Housing Redevelopment Authority, Life member of the Lancaster County Firemen’s Association.
Surviving are three daughters: Glenda J. Galebach of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Chanda L. Galebach of Manheim; Jessica G. Roney of Williamsport, Md.; a daughter-in-law: Karen, wife of Mark Haldeman of Landisville; four grandsons: Nathanael, husband of Kim Roney; William V. II, husband of Penny Roney; John Ethan Galebach; Elliott N. Galebach; two sisters: Ilene Landis; and Mary Alice, wife of Henry Kensinger both of Manheim.
Preceding him in death is a son: John Harold Galebach
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Harold’s funeral service at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1258 Newport Road, Penryn, on Thursday, March 14, at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Friends may also visit with the family on Thursday afternoon immediately following the service at the church. Interment will be in Penryn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may send contributions in Harold’s memory to: St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 125, Penryn, PA 17564; or Penryn Fire Company, P. O. Box 163, Penryn, PA 17564.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
