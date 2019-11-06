Harold G. McKinney, 89, Korea vet, ran Harold’s House of Photography, Lititz Kiwanis member

Harold G. McKinney, 89, of Delray Beach, Fla., and formerly of Lititz, died on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Willow Bay Senior Resort, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William and Gladys Waltman McKinney. Harold was the loving husband of Dawn Davidson McKinney, and they observed their 58th wedding anniversary in March of this year.

A devoted photographer, he worked for Shelley’s Studio before opening Harold’s House of Photography, Lititz. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He attended LCBC Church, Manheim Campus, and later attended Church by the Glades, Coral Springs, Fla.

Harold had a love for music, playing the guitar, woodcarving, bicycling, and was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lititz, and a member of the former Sertoma Club of Lititz.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Dawn, is a son: Russell McKinney of Michigan; a daughter: Loni, wife of Kevin Brown of Boca Raton, Fla.; and a son: Kerry, husband of Katie McKinney of Manchester, Conn.; six grandchildren: Jennifer, Whitney, Kelsey, Haley, Samuel, Mary Kate; seven great-grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by five brothers and a sister.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Harold’s memorial service at Buch Funeral Home, 216 S. Broad St., Lititz, on Monday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m.. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Longenecker’s Cemetery, Lititz.

Those desiring may send contributions in Harold’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association: Greater PA Chapter – Lancaster Office, 706 Rothsville Road #8504, Lititz, PA 17543.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.