Harold F. Witmer, 92, dairy farmer, school bus driver, E. Pete Mennonite member

Harold F. Witmer, 92, of Manheim passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born in Lampeter, he was the son of the late Frank and Minerva Kreider Witmer. He was the loving husband of the late Naomi K. Mumma Witmer, who died in 2015.

Harold operated a dairy farm in Schuylkill County and he drove school bus for Strasburg and Cornwall School districts. He was a member of East Petersburg Mennonite Church and enjoyed helping with the lawn mowing for the church cemetery. Harold loved vegetable gardening and traveling to Potter and Tioga Counties.

Surviving are three children: Harold “Jr.,” husband of Nancy Witmer of Elizabethtown; James M. Witmer of Pine Grove; and Rachel, wife of Jay Hilsher of Manheim; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two siblings: Raymond, husband of Shirley Witmer of Lewistown; and Jane Siegrist of Leola.

He was preceded in death by a son: Leon Witmer; and five siblings: Hansel and Jay Witmer, Marion Wenger, Miriam Lehman and Mary Brown.

Services were held June 26 at East Petersburg Mennonite Church. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.