H. Eugene ‘Gene’ Brown, 83, worked at Air Products, Armstrong, enjoyed hunting, fishing
H. Eugene “Gene” Brown, 83, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.
He was the husband of Reba M. Martin Brown, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage this past Dec. 3. Born in Ashland, N.C., he was the son of the late Ross Howard and Verna Dorothy Roark Brown.
Gene had worked as a truck driver for 20 years for Air Products & Chemical Company. Prior to this, he had worked for 20 years for Armstrong World Industries. He was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church, and he lived to hunt and fish.
His family would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff for the great care provided to Gene at Luther Acres.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: H. Jeffrey, married to Heidi Brown of Lancaster; Joanne, married to John Sonefelt of Mountville; Ronald J. of Lititz; and Richard G. of Earlysville, V.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received on Sunday, Dec. 2, at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, from 1 to 2 p.m., with his celebration of life service to follow at 2 p.m.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements.
