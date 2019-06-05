Grant Joel Peifer, 81, Warner-Lambert retiree, long-time bowler, prolific traveler, family man

Grant Joel Peifer, 81, of Brethren Village, Lititz, moved from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Born in Mount Joy, Grant was the son of the late Cyrus W. and Pauline H. (Krall). He was the loving husband of Mildred P. (Baker) Peifer, with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage.

A 1955 graduate of Donegal High School, he went on to work as a machinist for 42 years at Warner-Lambert, Lititz until his retirement.

A man of great faith, Grant was a longtime member and usher of New Life Church, Lancaster. Grant’s 65-year passion for bowling began as a young boy, when he was lifted on a chair and worked as a foul boy and later promoted to pin boy at a local bowling alley. He was a walker for many years, enjoyed playing games with family and friends, liked reading, and danced with his wife for 35 years. He was adventurous, traveling to many parts of the United States and world including Israel, France, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Mexico, and Newfoundland, Canada. In his retirement years, he and Mildred became “snowbirds” traveling south to Florida during the winter for 15 years. More then anything else, Grant loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Grant is survived by two children: Vanessa N. Bubernak, wife of David; and Eric J. Peifer, husband of Jacquie, both of Lancaster. His is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Grant was preceded in death by five siblings: John, Robert, Cyrus K., Charles, and June.

Services were held June 3 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment followed at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.

