Grant E. Moraga, 21, WHS grad, Yankees fan, enjoyed playing video games with his brother

Grant E. Moraga, 21, passed away on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, surrounded by his loving family and friends at Lancaster General Hospital, after a courageous battle against hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

Born on Oct. 22, 1996 he was much loved and wanted. Grant was the son of Dr. Richard A. Moraga and Alice A. (Modzelewski) Moraga. He brought them much joy.

Grant was a 2015 graduate of Warwick High School. He was a New York Yankees Fan and enjoyed listening to music. Occasionally, Grant was known for over-cooking his food and smoking up the house. Most of all, Grant enjoyed smoking on the porch and playing video games with his brother.

In addition to his loving parents, Grant is survived by his much loved and adored little brother: Micah Moraga; grandparents: Victor and Marie Romero; tons of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, and his godmother: Mary-Lynn Lavender.

Grant was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Edward and Mary Modzelewski.

A service celebrating the life of Grant was held Nov. 25 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HLH Center of Excellence at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202, or at giving.cincinnatichildrens.org, in memory of Grant Moraga.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.