Gracie E. King, 16, Warwick H.S. junior, excelled at music, art, helping others
Gracie Edith King, 16, of Lititz, beloved daughter of Amy and Topher King, died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital with her family by her side.
A former resident of Robesonia, she attended Conrad Weiser West Elementary School. After her move to Lititz, Gracie attended Linden Hall and Warwick Middle and High School. Since 2007, Gracie attended Camp Conrad Weiser, and often said her time on South Mountain changed her life year after year. Keep the Fires Burning.
As a junior at Warwick High School, Gracie was woodwind captain for the Warwick marching band, a key soloist for Warwick jazz and marching band, and a member of the orchestra and concert band. A member of National Art Honor Society, Gracie was a skilled artist and painter. She was also involved in the Gay-Straight Alliance and Mini-THON.
Music was Gracie’s life, and she had an incredible talent for it. Gracie would play and compose music on the piano, saxophone, ukulele, and guitar. Gracie enjoyed playing D&D with her friends and making puns and hilarious movies with her sister. She will be remembered for her love of music, art, nature, and her desire to always help others.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her sister: Livy Bright King; maternal grandparents: Lynne (Ahrens) Sarig and Lynn W. Sarig of Berks County; her paternal grandparents: Anna King of Dublin, Ireland, and Norman King, of Cork, Ireland. Also surviving are many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of the Atlantic.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Prior to the celebration, guests will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., and again from 4 to 6 p.m. During the gathering, guests will be encouraged to share a special memory of Gracie. Guests should dress casually, and wear their “fandom.”
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gracie’s memory can be sent to The Jason Foundation at jasonfoundation.com or The Trevor Project at thetrevorproject.org.
Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory. Memories and condolences may be shared at snyderfuneralhome.com.
Gracie E. King, 16, Warwick H.S. junior, excelled at music, art, helping others
Gracie Edith King, 16, of Lititz, beloved daughter of Amy...
Bednar Financial Group: Investing with Purpose
When you consider your investments, it's important to look...
Celebrate a Season of Holiday Cheer at Fiorentino's
It's the holiday season at Fiorentino's with all your...
Gracie E. King, 16, Warwick H.S. junior, excelled at music, art, helping others
Gracie Edith King, 16, of Lititz, beloved daughter of...
-
