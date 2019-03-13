Home   >   Obituaries   >   Glenn ‘Shorty’ Martin, 79, former Warwick athlete, Army vet, Travis Mills worker, enjoyed gardening

Glenn ‘Shorty’ Martin, 79, former Warwick athlete, Army vet, Travis Mills worker, enjoyed gardening

By on March 13, 2019

On Sunday, March 10, 2019, Glenn “Shorty” Eugene Martin of Lititz, 79, went to be with the Lord following a long illness.

Glenn was born on Aug. 26, 1939 to the late Homer E. and Margaret (Wagner) Martin in Lititz.

He was a member of the first graduating class of Warwick School District in 1957, where he played football, baseball, and was a starting player on the celebrated Warwick Union High School boys basketball team that won the Lancaster County Championship title in 1957.

After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the United States Army, stationed at Fort Knox, Ky., and then served in the National Guard until 1965.

He was married to Wanda (Emich) Martin of Lancaster for over 55 years. He worked most of his life in the textiles industry at several local companies including, Travis Mills of Lititz, Walter W. Moyer of Ephrata, and H.L. Miller & Sons of Schuylkill Haven.

He was an avid sports fan of college basketball, the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, enjoyed yard work, and gardening. He was a life long member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Lancaster, where he met his wife, Wanda.

In addition to his loving wife: Wanda; Glenn is survived by two sons: Jeffrey D. Martin, husband to Susan E. (Grant) Martin; S. Scott Martin, husband to Teresa (Kennel) Martin; and four grandchildren: Katelyn, Courtney, Tyler, and Kyle. Additionally, Glenn is survived by three brothers: Homer E. Martin, husband to the late Flora (Adams) Martin; Kenneth W. Martin, husband to Gladys (Sangrey) Martin; and James D. Martin, husband to Lucille (Grube) Martin.

He was preceded in death by a sister: Lois Martin.

Glenn’s life celebration service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, on Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Homeland Hospice at Homeland Center, 1901 N. Fifth St., Harrisburg, PA 17102, in memory of Glenn.

Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, Lititz has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *