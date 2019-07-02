Home   >   Obituaries   >   Glenn Richard Bucher, 79, long time college professor and administrator, Music At Gretna board member

Glenn Richard Bucher, 79, long time college professor and administrator, Music At Gretna board member

By on July 2, 2019

Dr. Glenn Richard Bucher, 79, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Landis Homes.

Born in Mechanicsburg, he was the son of K. Ezra Bucher and Anna Esther Markley.

Glenn graduated from Elizabethtown College, and went on to Union Theological Seminary in New York City, to earn a Master’s of Divinity and then to Boston University for his Ph.D.

As a professor and administrator, Dr. Bucher worked with both students and faculty at The School of Religion at Howard University in Washington, D.C.; The College of Wooster, Ohio; as dean of Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Ga.; and as the president of The Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, Calif. After 2000, he directed the Boyer Center at Messiah College, Grantham, and was assistant to president Long of Elizabethtown College. Dr. Bucher finished his career as an adjunct professor at Villanova University.

When Glenn was not in the classroom, he enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and going to the opera. He was on the board of Music At Gretna and Wheatland Chorale. His passion for music began as a young man. With three high school friends he formed a quartet called The Four Keys. In his later years, The Four Keys would reunite as an octet with their significant others.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 56 years: Mary K. Bucher; his two children: Christina and Timothy; three grandchildren: Nathaniel, Elizabeth, Jackson; his brother: Larry L. Bucher; and several extended family members.

The family would like to express its deep gratitude for the visits of clergy and members of St. James Episcopal Church, Hospice & Community Care, Landis At Home, and Mary and Julia, for their care and compassion.

Services were held June 29 at St. James Episcopal Church, Lancaster, with the Rev. David W. Peck and Rev. Richard C. Bauer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Glenn’s honor to one of the following: Music At Gretna; Hospice & Community Care; Wheatland Chorale; Landis Homes Caring Fund; or the K. Ezra and Esther Bucher Music Fund at Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren.

Condolences may be shared at Dr. Bucher’s memorial page at at TheGroffs.com. Arrangements by Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Lancaster.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *