Glenn Hagey Landis, 84, teacher of physics, math, served on Lititz Library board, avid genealogist
Glenn Hagey Landis, 84, died on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, of congestive heart failure at the Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center of Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He and his wife of 50 years, Susan (Veazie) Landis, had resided in Lititz for 26 years, most recently at Luther Acres.
His brother: Merrill Hagey Landis; and his sister: Joan Landis Alderfer, preceded him in death.
A son of the late Marvin K. and Mary (Hagey) Landis, Glenn was born and raised in Souderton and graduated from Souderton High School in 1952. After working as a salesman in the wholesale food industry for four years, he was sent by the U.S. Army to Ingrandes QM Depot in France, where he acquired a part-time job at the Base library, developed an interest in reading, and began to entertain thoughts of attending college.
He graduated from Ursinus College in 1965 with a B.S. degree in physics and subsequently earned an M.S. Ed in physical science from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.S. in physics from West Chester University. He taught physics and math at Friends Central School, Philadelphia, and physical science for 21 years at Delaware County Community College, Media, where he especially enjoyed working with non-science majors and older students.
Glenn was a busy and happy retiree. He volunteered at the Lititz Public Library, serving as treasurer and president of the board of directors and as a representative on the County library system board. In 2004, the Pennsylvania Library Association named him Trustee of the Year. He especially enjoyed caring for the flower gardens in the library courtyard and helping to establish and maintain the genealogy research room. He also served as a volunteer at the North Museum in Lancaster and the Mennonite Heritage Center in Harleysville.
In 2002, after receiving a dire medical prognosis, Glenn drove off on the first of seven annual road trips around the U.S. and Canada, including Alaska. At home, he enjoyed vegetable gardening, birdwatching, pro football, listening to music, genealogical research, and meeting with his Great Books group.
Surviving in addition to his wife: Sue; are his stepmother: Marion Krupp Landis; and his nephews and nieces: Douglas K. Landis (Caren), Dwight K. Landis (Heather), Duane K. Landis (Valerie), Todd B. Alderfer (Kim), Melinda Alderfer Graber (Stanley), Mary Beth Alderfer Beck (Kerry), and Deborah Linsenbigler (Bill). Also surviving are his longtime close friend: Margery B. Lauber; her daughters: Sara Moses (Michael) and Kate Kline (Zachary); and her four grandchildren.
There will be no funeral service. A celebration of Glenn’s life was held on the occasion of his 80th birthday. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and volunteers of Hospice & Community Care for their skilled and compassionate care during the final weeks of his life.
Memorial contributions in Glenn’s name may be made to the Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543; or to Mennonite Historians of Eastern Pennsylvania, Mennonite Heritage Center, 565 Yoder Road, Harleysville, PA 19438-1020 (mhep.org/give-join/donate/); or to a charity of your choice.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral and Cremation Services, Lititz handled the arrangements.
