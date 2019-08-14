Home   >   Obituaries   >   Glenn E. Weidman, 82, Army vet, R.R. Donnelley retiree, gifted carpenter, enjoyed water volleyball

Glenn E. Weidman, 82, Army vet, R.R. Donnelley retiree, gifted carpenter, enjoyed water volleyball

By on August 14, 2019

Glenn “Poppy” Weidman of Luther Acres, Lititz, went to his heavenly home Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. He was 82 years old.

Glenn was married to Carole (Bender) for 58 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle (Rhoades) and August Wolf; and brother, Fred Wolf.

Glenn loved people but none more than his family. In addition to wife: Carole; he leaves behind two loving daughters: Lori Girafalco (Andy), and Leah Lacey (Mike); and four adored grandchildren: Molly Girafalco, Jesse Girafalco, Sean Lacey and Scotty Lacey. He is also survived by two brothers: Ralph (Janice) of Lititz, and Jim (Kathy) of Michigan: many nieces and nephews; and his adopted family from Kenya: the Mugambi family, including Caleb, Blessing, and Anna Favor.

He was very gifted in carpentry. He built dollhouses for his church’s auctions, along with any project he was presented with. Glenn served his country in the U.S. Army and loved to play water volleyball and shoot pool in recent years, as well as becoming a true puzzle master. He retired after 34 years with R.R. Donnelley.

Glenn was a husband, father, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., Lititz, followed by a reception. Visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Private interment with military honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Luthercare Benevolent Caring Fund, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543; or to Lititz U.M. Church, 201 Market St., Lititz, PA 17543.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *