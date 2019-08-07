Gladys M. Frey, 90, worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, mother of six, enjoyed crocheting, baking
Gladys M. Frey, 90, of Stevens, and formerly of Lititz, died peacefully on Thursday, July 31, 2019 at Gardens of Stevens.
Born in Akron, she was the daughter of the late Emery B. and Anna Hibshman Shenk. Gladys was the loving wife of the late Richard B. Frey, who died in December of 2016.
Gladys worked in the housekeeping department of the former St. Joseph Hospital, Lancaster. Her interests included: crocheting, embroidery, baking, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are three daughters: Sherry L. wife of James Bowden of Lititz; Glenna A. Ford of Mount Wolf; Donna Frey of Ephrata; three sons: Ronald W., husband of Peg Frey of Jonestown; Stan E., husband of Justine Frey of Lititz; Dwayne E.. husband of Tammy Frey of Ephrata; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother: William husband of Arlene Shenk of Ephrata; and two sisters: Darla Wanner, Orvilla Oberholtzer, all of Ephrata.
Preceding her in death is a granddaughter: Megan Sheely, a son-in-law: Randy E. Ford; four sisters: Shirley Pfautz, Ethel Getz, Ruth Scheaffer, Bernice Weaver; and three brothers: Clarence Shenk, Marvin Shenk, Emery Shenk Jr.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Gladys memory to: American Heart Association, Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road #100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Robert G. Herzer, 91, WWII vet, Vo-Tech teacher, active in the Lititz community and his church
Robert G. Herzer, 91, of Luther Acres, passed away Tuesday,...
-
Violet E. Bauman, 85, WTHS grad, Sears manager, Cub Scout den mother, liked dinner shows
Violet E. Bauman, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on...
-
Charles I. ‘Charlie’ Berger, Korea vet, Raybestos retiree, Barons and Ravens fan, enjoyed country western music
Charles I. ‘Charlie’ Berger, Korea vet, Raybestos retiree, Barons and Ravens...
-
For Pete’s sake
A longtime Lancaster Farming executive who retired about a year...
-
Paul K. Farrel, 88, farmer, bus and truck driver, enjoyed camping and softball, Phils fan
Paul K. Farrel, 88, of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by...
-
James H. ‘Jim’ Africa: Service Announcement
A celebration of the life of James H. “Jim” Africa...
-
Gladys M. Frey, 90, worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, mother of six, enjoyed crocheting, baking
Gladys M. Frey, 90, of Stevens, and formerly of Lititz,...
-
Robert G. Herzer, 91, WWII vet, Vo-Tech teacher, active in the Lititz community and his church
Robert G. Herzer, 91, of Luther Acres, passed away...
-
Violet E. Bauman, 85, WTHS grad, Sears manager, Cub Scout den mother, liked dinner shows
Violet E. Bauman, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully...
-
Charles I. ‘Charlie’ Berger, Korea vet, Raybestos retiree, Barons and Ravens fan, enjoyed country western music
Charles I. ‘Charlie’ Berger, Korea vet, Raybestos retiree, Barons and...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tom McCarey says:
-
Don McGaw says:
-