Gladys A. Hylton, 91, Lititz H.S. grad, music teacher, organist, choir director, world traveler
Gladys A. Hylton, 91, of Brethren Village, Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
She was born in Lititz, the daughter of the late Landis and Leah (Myer) Stehman.
Gladys was a graduate of the former Lititz High School, Elizabethtown College and Millikin University School of Music in Decatur, Ill. She took classwork for one year at Bethany Seminary, Chicago, Ill., now located in Richmond, Ind. She taught in the elementary grades in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Maryland. She also taught piano and was an organist in five churches and directed choirs in three of them.
She was married to Dale Hylton for 65 years before his death in 2016. Since he served as a pastor in the Church of the Brethren, she worked with him in four churches in areas of music, Christian education, and secretarial work.
In 1970, the Hyltons and another couple started Robin Hill Camping Resort near Lenhartsville. Gladys assisted in the management for 17 seasons.
She and her husband were world travelers and escorted numerous groups overseas on many trips. They also visited 50 states and spent portions of 13 winters in Florida.
After retirement, she became a member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren, where she served on the traditional worship and hunger and poverty committees.
Gladys is survived by two sisters: Linda Boyd of Akron, and Ruth Cannon of Harrisburg; three nieces and a nephew; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Lorraine Snowden.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 1:30 p.m at the Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, with Pastor Bob Kettering officiating. A visitation will follow the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Gladys’ memory may be made to Brethren Village, Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
