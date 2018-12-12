George W. Schatz, 72, Warwick custodian, father of four, avid outdoorsman, sports fan
George W. Schatz, 72, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold and Myrle (Soonan) Schatz. George was the loving husband of Doris (Albert) Schatz.
George retired from Warwick School District as part of the custodial staff. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy. George was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing baseball. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, trips to the mountains and most of all spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Doris; are four children: Robin Haug, wife of Scott of Lititz; Stacy Funk, wife of Robert of Palmyra; Hope Barnes, wife of Bradley of Mount Joy; and Shaun Schatz, husband of Rebecca of Mount Joy. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Services were held Dec. 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mount Joy. Interment will be private at Mount Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 W. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552.
To send an online condolence, visit sheetzfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy.
