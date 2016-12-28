George W. Koelsch Jr., 82, owned Shoes ‘N Things, H&R Block tax preparer, Eagle Scout

George W. Koelsch Jr., 82, of Brethren Village Retirement Community, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born Nov. 11, 1934 in Clarks Summit, he was the son of the late George W. Sr., and Margaret (Hughes) Koelsch. He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy R. (Houck) Koelsch. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 10.

George was a charter and active member of Highland Presbyterian Church. He was also on the Board of Elders at Highland and enjoyed playing softball on the Highland team in the early years.

George was employed by Superior Walls of America as their accountant and controller, retiring in 1999. He owned Shoes ‘N Things in Lititz. After retirement, George continued to do income tax returns for H&R Block for years. He was on the board of directors of Transitional Living Center (TLC). He was a member of the Brethren Village residents council, Lititz Retailers Association, Lititz ABC, Lancaster Red Cross, was a Lancaster Judge of Elections, and was a proud Eagle Scout.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by four children: Richard, husband of Debby (Mohr), of Millersville; Dr. Patti Stoudt, wife of Paul, of Bloomsburg; Chuck Koelsch, husband of Dr. Jamie (Fetty), of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; and James Koelsch, husband of Lisa (Penrod), of Lititz; four sisters: Elizabeth Ann Walker of Lancaster; Marjorie Crystle of Lancaster; Carol Shank, wife of Jim, of Lancaster; and Nancy Nefsky of Sacramento, Calif. He is survived by 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at Highland Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, on Dec. 23, with the Rev Dr. Roger Rabey officiating. Burial was in Highland’s Memorial Garden.

Memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to Highland Presbyterian Church c/o Steeple Fund, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601; or to TLC (tabornet.org/tlc), P.O. Box 1676, Lancaster, PA 17608-1676.

To send the family online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.