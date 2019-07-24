Home   >   Obituaries   >   George R. Ritchey, 80, U.S. Air Force vet, electrician, enjoyed volunteering, watching PSU football

George R. Ritchey, 80, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Lancaster.

He was the husband of Carol Anne Brooks Ritchey, with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this coming Aug. 31. Born in Friend’s Cove, he was the son of the late Lloyd S. and Mary I. (Diehl) Ritchey.

George had been an electrician for 40 years in the Philadelphia area, being a member of IBEW 98. He was a graduate of Bedford High School and Tallahassee Technical College. George was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as a Sergeant from 1957 to 1961.

He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed gardening, volunteering, watching Penn State football and traveling, visiting all 50 states.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Jeff, married to Toni of Elverson; and Jim, married to Lisa of Ottsville; five grandchildren: Katie, Brittney, Nick, Olivia, and Owen; sisters: Mildred Rose of Bedford; and Louise Hartsock of Lake Mary, Fla.; and his brother: John, married to Jeanne Ritchey of Cypress, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his siblings: Hazel Ritchey, Fannie Wertz, and Robert Ritchey.

Services were held July 20 in the West Bethany Chapel of Landis Homes, Lititz.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Landis Homes Caring Fund in care of the Advancement Office at 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

