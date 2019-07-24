George R. Ritchey, 80, U.S. Air Force vet, electrician, enjoyed volunteering, watching PSU football
George R. Ritchey, 80, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Lancaster.
He was the husband of Carol Anne Brooks Ritchey, with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this coming Aug. 31. Born in Friend’s Cove, he was the son of the late Lloyd S. and Mary I. (Diehl) Ritchey.
George had been an electrician for 40 years in the Philadelphia area, being a member of IBEW 98. He was a graduate of Bedford High School and Tallahassee Technical College. George was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as a Sergeant from 1957 to 1961.
He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed gardening, volunteering, watching Penn State football and traveling, visiting all 50 states.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Jeff, married to Toni of Elverson; and Jim, married to Lisa of Ottsville; five grandchildren: Katie, Brittney, Nick, Olivia, and Owen; sisters: Mildred Rose of Bedford; and Louise Hartsock of Lake Mary, Fla.; and his brother: John, married to Jeanne Ritchey of Cypress, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Hazel Ritchey, Fannie Wertz, and Robert Ritchey.
Services were held July 20 in the West Bethany Chapel of Landis Homes, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Landis Homes Caring Fund in care of the Advancement Office at 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
REO Suites opens at Manheim Marketplace
The REO Suites opened earlier this month at the REO...
-
Circling back on Taco Bell plan
Design shifts building farther back, allowing for better circulation, more...
-
Out of the ‘Gooding’ of his heart
Reed Gooding is a very busy man. In addition to...
-
Proposed field house feasibility study on Warwick SB agenda
The Warwick School Board will hold a special Committee of...
-
Fresher pastures
Fresh Air program leads to eight-year friendship For the past...
-
Robert ‘Bob’ W. Poague, 68, decorated Army vet, father of six, owned Bob’s Auto Clinic
Robert “Bob” William Poague, 68, of Lititz, formerly of Leola,...
-
Ruth E. Kapral Griffin, Lititz Moravian member, retired registered nurse, counseled grieving families
Ruth E. (Shook) Kapral Griffin died at her home in...
-
REO Suites opens at Manheim Marketplace
The REO Suites opened earlier this month at the...
-
Circling back on Taco Bell plan
Design shifts building farther back, allowing for better circulation,...
-
Out of the ‘Gooding’ of his heart
Reed Gooding is a very busy man. In addition...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tyler says:
-
Jennifer Drobnak says:
-