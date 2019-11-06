George K. Summy, 76, Navy vet, worked at Raymark, Hershey Med, liked gardening, watching wildlife

George K. “Corky” Summy, 76, of Manheim, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Born in Dauphin County, he was the 11th of 13 children born to the late John C. and Martha M. Krady Summy. He was the husband of Jessica E. Maurer Summy for 13 years on Dec. 22. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Bertha M. Vogel Summy, in 1995.

Corky graduated from Palmyra High School in 1961. He served in the United States Navy as a Seaman 1st Class during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Manheim. He was employed for 24 years as a mechanic by the former Raymark Industries in Manheim, and for 17 years as an HVAC mechanic by Hershey Medical Center. He was a member of Teamsters Union Local #771 and a life member of VFW, Cyrus Peters Post #5956, in Manheim. In addition to hunting and fishing, Corky enjoyed gardening, cooking, and watching wildlife.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Beth A. Weaver of Lancaster; Mark A., husband of Chloe Evers Summy of Atlanta, Ga.; three grandchildren: Stella and Lucy Weaver, and Robert A. Summy; five siblings: Helen Scott of Carlisle; Janet Killian of Palmyra; Gail, wife of Vedat Uctum, of Ovieda, Fla.; Frances, wife of Henry Greiner, of Dawson, Minn.; and James Summy of Palmyra; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson: Barrett V. Summy; and seven siblings: John W. Summy, Doris Frank, JoAnn Muzikar, Russell Summy, Marlene Summy, Gary Summy, and Peggy Achey.

The family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care, Ellen Bender of Visiting Angels, Dr. Small, Dr. Connel, Dr. Hopkins, and all those who took part in the loving care of Corky.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday morning, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2 S. Hazel St., Manheim, PA 17545. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Corky’s memory to Zion Lutheran Church, at the above address.

To express a condolence with the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Spence Funeral Services, Manheim.