George B. Lewis, 93, MCHS grad, WWII vet, Wyeth worker, chicken farmer, EFCH member
George B. Lewis, 93, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Lancaster, George was the son of the late James B. and Edna Boyd Lewis. He was married for 58 years to the late Mildred Rutt Lewis.
He graduated from Manheim Central High School and attended The King’s College where he studied biology. George served in the U.S. Army during World War II, training with the 394th Field Artillery Battalion.
George was employed by Wyeth Laboratories in Marietta for more than 30 years. Alongside his employment at Wyeth, he ran a small farm that included a sizable laying-hen operation. He faithfully attended the Evangelical Free Church of Hershey for more than 25 years.
He is survived by a son: G. Gordon, husband of Kelly Lewis, Lake City, Fla.; three daughters: Cynthia, wife of Julian Richter, Elizabethtown; Debra, wife of Michael Medley, Harrisonburg, Va.; and Kathryn, wife of Stephen Lees, Ossining, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Nov. 29 at Hope Community Church, Mount Joy. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to the Evangelical Free Church of Hershey, 330 Hilltop Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036.
To send an online condolence, visit CremationPA.com.
-
