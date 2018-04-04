Gary L. Zong, 81, USMC vet, owned the Toll Gate Inn, Zong’s Barber Shop, passionate fisherman

Gary L. Zong, 81, of Lititz, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz.

Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Homer C. and Mary I. Long Zong. Gary was the loving husband of Marilyn E. Landis Zong, and they would have observed their 63rd wedding anniversary in June of this year.

Gary with his wife, Marilyn, were the founders, owners, and operators of the Toll Gate Inn, Lititz, from 1978 to 1998. Previously Gary was employed in construction for area builders, and operated Zong’s Barber Shop. For a number of years he also worked at Warner-Lambert.

Gary proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was an active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz, where he taught Sunday school and served on the physical planning and development committee. Gary was a member of the Lititz AMBUCS, served for the Lititz Volunteer Fire Company, and coached for the Warwick Football League for several years. He enjoyed golfing but had a deep passion for fishing, especially at Chincoteague, Va.

Surviving in addition to his wife Marilyn, are three daughters: Beth A., wife of John Bucher of Lititz; Tracy L., wife of William Martin of East Earl; Karen L. Watkins of Lititz; a son: William S. Zong of Tampa, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is a granddaughter: Brittany Watkins; and two sisters: Phyllis Bixler and Patricia Becker.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Trinity Evangelical Congregational Cemetery, Lititz.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.