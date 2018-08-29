Frederick Willis Hubach, 85, Army vet, practiced family medicine, award winning photographer
Dr. Frederick Willis Hubach, 85, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2018 at Landis Homes.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Rev. Frederick George Hubach and Carolyn Gardner Hubach.
Fred graduated from Western Maryland College in 1954, and from George Washington Medical School in 1958. After serving in the United States Army at Fort Bliss, Texas, Fred returned to the East Coast in 1963 settling in Herndon, Va. There, he and his wife, Wilma Robertson Hubach, raised their family and developed lifelong friendships while Dr. Hubach pursued his career in family medicine.
Fred served as a faithful member and deacon at Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Vienna, Va., for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Herndon Lions Club, team physician for McLean High School football team, and an active member of the McLean Photography Club. An early partner of Old Dominion Medical Center in McLean, Virginia, Dr. Hubach was also an original staff physician at Fairfax Hospital. Fred was a well-respected and skilled doctor, faithfully and proudly serving thousands of patients throughout his 54 years of practicing medicine.
Dr. Hubach helped shape the current family medicine specialty as one of the first board certified physicians in the field. He retired from medicine in 2012 at the age of 80.
Blessed with a quiet and gentle demeanor, Fred was always ready to serve. Possessing a wry sense of humor, he was often discovered to be kidding when his unforgettable smirk gave him away. In his free time Fred loved gardening and photography. He won several awards for his still life photographs.
Fred’s love for North Pond in Smithfield, Maine, was evident to everyone who knew him. It was his place to relax and enjoy fishing, reading a favorite Louis L’Amour novel, picking blueberries, and eating lobster. In Maine, Fred could often be found catching an afternoon nap on the dock amid the sound of loon calls and the water lapping on the shore.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Wilma; three sons: Frederick (Stephanie) of Stevens; Kurt (Anne) of Bedford, Va.; and Karl (Sharon) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his sister: Marilyn Larson.
A memorial service was held at Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church, Vienna, Va.,on Aug. 25. A prayer service was held Aug. 28 at the Landis Homes in the East Bethany Chapel in Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Dr. Fredrick Willis Hubach can be made to Pine Tree Camp, 149 Front Street, Bath, Maine 04530.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements.
