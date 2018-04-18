Home   >   Obituaries   >   Fred Rettew, 92, Lititz H.S grad, WWII vet, homebuilder, pilot, barbershopper

Fred Rettew, 92, Lititz H.S grad, WWII vet, homebuilder, pilot, barbershopper

Fred Rettew, 92, of Millersville, passed away on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehab Center, Columbia.

He was the husband of S. Eloise (Kauffman) Rettew for nearly 70 years. They were married on Sept. 4, 1948.

Born Sept. 18, 1925 in Marietta, he was the son of the late Fred S. and Elizabeth (Dabler) Rettew.

After graduating from Lititz High School, Fred served in the Navy in the Pacific during World War II. After discharge, he was a builder/remodeler with his father. He would later build many houses in Lititz.

Fred was literally a jack-of-all-trades: carpenter, electrician, mason, pattern-maker, and mechanic. He was a clever problem solver and inventor. His generosity with his skills selflessly helped many people over his working years.

He held a private pilot’s license and spent many years rebuilding and repairing airplanes at Garden Spot Airport and Lancaster Airport.

His passion was barbershop harmony music. He was a member of the Red Rose Chorus during the 70s and 80s. His stagecrafting talent also helped with their competitive performances. Fred Rettew was a funny man.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters: Carol, wife of Thomas Eisemann, Lititz; Sally, wife of Michael Forry, Mount Joy; Gail, partner of Robert Funk, Mount Joy; Amy, wife of Douglas Helman, Millersville; as well as four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

Fred was also preceded in death by three sisters.

A committal service will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, in late April.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances can be made in Fred’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, at alz.org.

To submit an online condolence, visit scheidfuneralhome.com. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, Millersville, handled the arrangements.

