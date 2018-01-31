Frank T. Bracciale Jr., 53, RR Donnelley retiree, Harley rider, always the life of the party
Frank T. Bracciale Jr., 53, of Lititz, was lifted into eternal peace on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Altoona, he was the son of Frank Bracciale Sr., husband of Dianna; and Mickey (Hall) Biddle, wife of Bill. He was the loving husband of Jody S. (Bowman) Bracciale, with whom he shared 21 years of marriage.
Frank lived a full life. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, hunting at his cabin, drawing, cooking, listening to music, and being with those he loved. He was a member of various clubs including Elstonville Sportsman’s Association, and Lick Run Hunting Camp. He was also a lifetime member of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.). Frank retired from RR Donnelley where he worked as a maintenance technician for 25 years. Always the life of the party, he will be remembered by all for his witty sense of humor and his full beard.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is survived by three daughters: Angela; Antonia Cole, wife of Henry; and Ashlea. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Trenten, Shaylee, Addisen, Brennen, and Hudson; five brothers: Bobby, Billy, Ron, Rodney, and Kenny; a sister: Kim; and his Grandma Hall. He will be missed by many relatives, close friends, and his boxer, Gunner.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather; paternal grandparents; a sister: Brenda; and his nephew: Ryan.
The family would like to thank the exceptional providers at Hershey Medical Center who cared for Frank during his brain cancer diagnosis, treatment, and complications that followed.
Services were held Jan. 27 at Calvary Church, Lancaster. Biker friends were encouraged to ride in honor of Frank.
Contributions to honor Frank’s memory can be sent to a veteran organization of your choice.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
