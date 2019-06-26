Francis Alfred Varallo, 90, Burroughs Corp. patent agent, animal lover, avid book collector

Francis Alfred Varallo, 90, a resident of Legends of Lititz, formerly of Lancaster and Berwyn, passed away Friday June 21, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

He was the husband of Regina K. Varallo, with whom he would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on Aug. 29. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Rose Rigali Varallo.

He is survived by his sister: Elaine Mott; three daughters: Adele Buchwald, Elaine Omundsen, and Laura Nicholson; and eight grandchildren.

After graduating from Villanova University, he worked for Burroughs Corporation as an electrical engineer and later a patent agent until his retirement. He was a devout Catholic, a true animal lover and an avid collector of books.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday June 28, beginning with a viewing at 10 a.m., and a mass at 11 a.m., at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, 610 E. Delp Road, Lancaster.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Legends of Lititz and Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy for the loving care they provided during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either organization listed above.

