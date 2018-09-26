Frances D. Groff, 98, worked at Masonic Homes, musician, enjoyed boating, bus trips
Frances D. Groff, 98, passed away in the compassionate atmosphere of Luther Acres Healthcare Center, in Lititz, on Sept. 15, 2018.
A loving wife and caring mother of three children, she survived her husband: Lloyd A. Groff; daughter: Sondra Long; and her son: Joseph T. Groff.
Surviving are her son: Michael D. Groff and wife Anna M. Groff; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Born on New Year’s Eve, 1919, Mrs. Groff was the proud daughter of the village blacksmith in New Providence: Ernest Pennebecker Dyson and Leah Mae Reese Dyson.
She attended both Elizabethtown College and Lebanon Valley College. As a music major, Mrs. Groff enjoyed playing both the piano and marimba.
Frances was part of an active boating family, enjoyed bus trips with her husband and playing canasta with friends. Mrs. Groff also enjoyed traveling and had fond memories of her trip to England with her sister, Katheryn D. Bishop, and of the trips to the Virgin Islands to visit her son, Joseph. In later years she spent time boating on the Chesapeake Bay with her son Michael and his wife.
Mrs. Groff worked for the Masonic Homes, The Visiting Nurse Association, and the Lancaster Guidance Clinic. After retiring, she took a part-time job with the Union National Bank in Mount Joy, which she enjoyed a great deal.
Frances will be laid to rest at Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster, on Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. All those wishing to attend are welcome. There will be a chance to visit and reminisce at the home of Michael and Anna Groff in Millersville after the service.
Online condolences can be posted on reynoldsfuneralhome.net. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Quarryville, was entrusted with the arrangements.
