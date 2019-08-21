Florence D. Kershner, 91, Raybestos worker, LEFC member, missionary, studied PA Dutch language
Florence D. “Flossie” Kershner, 91, of Lititz, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Born in Maytown, she was the daughter of the late Howard N. and Florence Hershey Derstler. Flossie was the wife of the late Gerald L. Kershner, who died in August of 2010.
Flossie worked in the personnel department for Raybestos Manhattan, (Raymark Industries) in Manheim for over 30 years. She was a member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, Lititz, and served as a missionary with her husband with WEC International in the Middle East (Turkey) for three years. She and her husband also served for brief terms as missionaries in Canada, Guatemala, Japan, Peru, and Bosnia.
Flossie continued to support missions by serving with Golden Years to help promote volunteerism among people in their retirement years who would consider missions. She was a life-long learner, spending time in her later years studying the Pennsylvania Dutch language. Flossie’s interests included: counted cross stitch, knitting and crocheting, and she made many sweaters, afghans, and donated many hats and blankets to the Lancaster General Hospital for infant care.
Surviving are three sons: Robert R., husband of Dianne Shaub of Columbia; Timothy J., husband of Sandy Shaub of Elizabethtown; Michael G. husband of Darlene Shaub of Marietta; two stepsons: Kenneth L., husband of Catherine Kershner of Fairbanks, Alaska; Kurt L., husband of Mary Kershner of Macungie; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister: Hilda Young of Bethlehem; and two brothers: David, husband of Joyce Derstler; Gordon, husband of Lois Derstler all of Lititz.
Preceding her in death are two sisters: Grace Stoner, Edith Vogel; and two brothers: Hershey and Paul Derstler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Flossie’s funeral service at the Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Old Zion Cemetery, Warwick Township.
Those desiring may send contributions in Flossie’s memory to New Wayv Ministries, 105 S. Market St. #101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
A taste for every palate
Tony G’s, opening Sept. 3 will feature street food, international...
-
Judith A. Amlong, 78, Weiser’s Market deli worker, had an infectious laugh and a huge heart
Judith A. “Judy” Amlong, 78, of Lititz, passed away peacefully...
-
Jeffrey L. Hawkins, 60, truck driver, kind and generous, enjoyed yearly beach trips, holiday baking
Jeffrey L. Hawkins, 60, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly Thursday,...
-
Harold K. Helwig, 87, Korean War vet, president of two companies, helped with TMI recovery efforts
Harold K. Helwig, 87, of Peru, Ill., died Aug. 10,...
-
Jimmy L. Hess, 68, USAF vet, Armstrong worker, Christian, enjoyed the wilderness
Jimmy L. Hess, 68, of Manheim, went to be with...
-
Florence D. Kershner, 91, Raybestos worker, LEFC member, missionary, studied PA Dutch language
Florence D. “Flossie” Kershner, 91, of Lititz, died peacefully at...
-
Violet K. Wissler, 98, Manheim H.S. grad, long-time Bond Foundry worker, devoted to her family
Violet K. Wissler, 98, of Manheim, died on Friday, Aug....
-
A taste for every palate
Tony G’s, opening Sept. 3 will feature street food,...
-
Judith A. Amlong, 78, Weiser’s Market deli worker, had an infectious laugh and a huge heart
Judith A. “Judy” Amlong, 78, of Lititz, passed away...
-
Jeffrey L. Hawkins, 60, truck driver, kind and generous, enjoyed yearly beach trips, holiday baking
Jeffrey L. Hawkins, 60, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tom McCarey says:
-
Don McGaw says:
-