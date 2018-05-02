Eugene F. Shelly, 95, former Penryn fire chief, Alcoa worker, Lititz COB missionary, outdoorsman
Eugene F. Shelly, 95 of Manheim, and formerly of Penryn, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 30, 2018 at Pleasant View Retirement Community.
Born in Penn Township, he was the son of the late John G. and Emma Fasnacht Shelly. Gene was the loving husband of Kathryn V. Dohner Shelly who died in January of this year.
For 24 years Gene worked as a machinist for Alcoa in Lancaster. He was an active and faithful member of Lititz Church of the Brethren, where he participated in mission trips, was a member of the Rose of Sharon Sunday school class; and helped as an usher. Gene devoted his time as a volunteer fireman for the Penryn Fire Company for over 76 years; and had served as Fire Chief for many years.
He was a lifetime member of the Lancaster County Fireman’s Association, Manheim Sportsmen’s Association, a member of the Lebanon County Beagle Club, and was a charter member of the Manheim Rambling Roses Camping Club.
Gene enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling to BoBo family Cabin in Potter County, woodworking, vegetable gardening and growing saffron. He was a cook for numerous hunting camps throughout the years. Gene and Kathryn loved traveling throughout the United States in their camper. Gene had a fondness for fishing every chance he would get at Indian River.
Growing up as one of 13 children Gene had a deep and abiding passion for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and he cherished all the times of family reunions and the memories that were shared by all his family and extended family. Gene and Kathryn humbly served their community and opened their heart to many in the Penryn and Manheim areas. They truly cared for each and everyone they met on their path and always wanted to give a helping hand. A true and lasting friend to all.
Surviving are two sons: Barry, husband of Sandra Shelly, of Manheim; Randal, husband of Romona Shelly, of Lititz; a daughter: Kathy wife of Richard Keller, of Carlisle; a son-in-law: Daniel Ambler of Manheim; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren (including his namesake, Eugene Shelly Jr.), and one great-great-grandson.
Preceding him in death is a daughter: Bonnie S. Ambler. Gene was the last of 13 children.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gene’s Funeral Service in the Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, on Saturday May 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing in the Hoffer Auditorium on Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m., with additional viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Graybill’s Brethren Cemetery, Elm.
Those desiring may send contributions in Gene’s memory to Penryn Fire Company, P.O. Box 163 Penryn PA 17564; or Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim PA 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
