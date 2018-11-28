Home   >   Obituaries   >   Eugene Donald Hippert, 90, McDonnell Douglas missile inspector, father of three, beach bicyclist

Eugene Donald Hippert, 90, McDonnell Douglas missile inspector, father of three, beach bicyclist

By on November 28, 2018

Eugene Donald Hippert, 90, of Lititz, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 after a brief illness.

He was born in 1928 in Newmanstown, where he attended school. In 1948, he married Clare Kissinger of Rothsville and had three children. The couple raised their children in Newmanstown; he worked as a machinist at Schick, Inc.

In 1977 Eugene and Clare moved to Satellite Beach, Fla., where he inspected Tomahawk missiles as a quality control machinist at McDonnell Douglas. After retiring in 1992, he enjoyed bicycling at the beach, and spending time with his family. The Hipperts were members of Suntree Methodist Church in Melbourne, Fla.

Eugene and Clare returned to Pennsylvania in 2013 and moved into Landis Homes Retirement Community in Lititz where he enjoyed being close to family and driving his golf cart.

Eugene is survived by his wife Clare; daughter: Bonnie Mentzer of Smoketown; sons: Brent of Baltimore, Md.; and Denis of Anchorage, Alaska; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.

We will miss his kind heart and quick wit. May he rest in peace.

Services were held Nov. 25 at Clauser Funeral Home in Schaefferstown.

Condolences and memories may be shared at clauserfh.com. Arrangements by Clauser Funeral Home, Schaefferstown.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *