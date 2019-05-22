Ethel Mae Shelly, 96, Chiques COB member, Mastersonville Fire Co. Auxiliary member, gardener

Ethel Mae Shelly, 96, formerly of Manheim passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz.

Born in Mount Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Martha Kulp Brandt. Ethel was the loving wife of the late J. Galen Shelly, who died in 2005.

She was a member of Chiques Church of the Brethren, Manheim and the Mastersonville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Ethel enjoyed gardening, cooking and she loved to spend time with family and friends.

Surviving are three nephews and a niece: Robert N., husband of Marian Brandt of Elizabethtown; Steven, husband of Pamela Brandt of Manheim; Joel, husband of Kimberly Brandt of Elizabethtown; and Sharon, wife of Henry Bowman of Manheim; and stepson: Richard “Dick,” husband of Janice Shelly of Mount Joy.

She was preceded in death by a brother: Robert E. Brandt.

Services were held May 18 at Chiques Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Manheim.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ethel’s memory to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home Manheim handled the arrangements.