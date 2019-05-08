Ethel M. Good, 83, Lititz H.S. grad, Y & S Candies retiree, enjoyed family cookouts, Eagles fan

Ethel M. Good, 83, of Lancaster, formerly of Lititz, passed away at Legend of Lancaster, Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Born in Lititz, Ethel was the daughter of the late Milton and Nettie (Hummer) Cassel. She was the loving wife of the late Donald L. Good, who died in 2003.

Ethel was a graduate of Lititz High School, and worked in a variety of businesses as a waitress and baker. Eventually, she retired from Y & S Candies where she worked on the production line.

A member of the Mountville Church of the Brethren, Ethel loved her family more than anything else in the world. She especially enjoyed cookouts with them. She was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved the Phillies, and especially the Eagles. It brought her great joy to know that her final wish had been granted: the Eagles won the Super Bowl! She also loved spending time tending to her flower beds, she relished time spent at Ocean City, Md. with her family, and was a tremendous cook and baker; her specialty was carrot cake. More recently, Ethel enjoyed passing her time playing bingo.

Ethel is survived by three sons: Michael L., husband of Kathleen, of Maplewood, N.J.; Gregory L., husband of Jeanette F.; and Tracy L., husband of Jenny Sue, both of Columbia. She is also survived by four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; a great-grandson; a step-great-grandson; and two siblings.

Ethel was preceded in death by her son: Jeffrey C. Good; granddaughter: Ashley; great-grandson: Carter; and seven siblings.

Funeral Services for Ethel will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Penryn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Ethel’s name be made to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603; or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.