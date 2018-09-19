Home   >   Obituaries   >   Ethel B. Hershey, 80, MCHS grad, farmer, enjoyed gardening, had a very strong faith

September 19, 2018

Ethel B. Hershey, 80, of Utica, Minn., died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford, Minn., following a three month battle with cancer.

Ethel was born in Lititz on Jan. 26, 1938 to Ammon and Anna (Bomberger) Shelly. Growing up, she participated in 4H and enjoyed showing her dad’s steers. She graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1955. She and Abram Hershey were married Aug. 13, 1955.

They farmed in Pennsylvania and operated a trucking service for area farmers until moving to Utica, Minn., to farm in 1976. Ethel enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, playing games with her family, especially Sequence. She enjoyed cooking for and entertaining guests in her home and her hospitality was a blessing to so many. She enjoyed her children and family and served them with a mother’s tender love and care.

Ethel attended Spring Valley Mennonite Church when she first moved to the area. She later became an active member of St. Charles Bible Church, serving in many areas such as missions treasurer, AWANA volunteer, ladies fellowship and kitchen hospitality. She trusted in Christ as her Savior at a young age and dedicated her life to serving Him through serving others.

Survivors include her husband: Abram; six children: Marlin (Joy) Hershey of LaPorte City, Iowa; Ken (Jean) Hershey of Rochester, Minn.; Lucy (John) Yoder of Jackson, Ky.; James (JoAnn) Hershey of Maple Grove, Minn.; Darrell (Suzanne) Hershey of Utica, Minn.; and Roy (Rachel) Hershey of St. Ansgar, Iowa; a daughter-in-law: Irene Hershey of Lititz; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Mervin Shelly and Wilmer Shelly; and a sister: Reba Nolt.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Ammon and Anna Shelly; her son: Nelson Hershey; and a grandson: Collin Hershey

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at St. Charles Bible Church, St. Charles, Minn., with the Reverend James Barnhart officiating. Burial will be in Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Lewiston, Minn. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles. They may also call one hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials are preferred to St. Charles Bible Church and St. Croix Hospice.

Please share a memory of Ethel and view her video tribute when it becomes available at hofffuneral.com. Hoff Funeral Service, St. Charles, Minn., handled the arrangements.

