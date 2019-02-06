Home   >   Obituaries   >   Esther R. Ehrhart, 98, proud Rothsville H.S. grad, Datcon retiree, was active at Salem UMC

Esther R. Ehrhart, 98, of Lititz, died on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Moravian Manor with her loving family by her side.

Born in Rothsville, Esther was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Jennie Reinhold Erb. She was the loving wife of Bernard R. “Bud” Ehrhart, who died in 2011.

Esther was a faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church, Rothsville, where she was a Sunday school teacher, active in the choir, a member of the United Methodist Women, and was involved in other church activities. She was a proud 1938 graduate of Rothsville High School. Esther was a homemaker, but later went on to work at Datcon from where she retired.

Surviving are three sons: Jerry L., husband of Carrol Ehrhart, of Mount Joy; Philip, husband of Barbara Ehrhart, of Narvon; J. Neal, husband of Virginia Ehrhart, of Lititz; seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were two brothers: Russel Erb and Melvin Erb; and a sister: Rhoda Hoffer.

Esther loved her family and frequently shared her cooking and baking skills while enjoying time with them. In her last years she resided at Moravian Manor Assisted Living, and later Herrnhut South. Special thanks to her caregivers there who provided wonderful care.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Esther’s memorial service at Salem United Methodist Church, 1744 Old Rothsville Road, Lititz, on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those who knew Esther know that her favorite color was blue, and are encouraged to wear blue in her memory.

Those desiring may send memorial contributions to Moravian Manor Retirement Community Benevolent Care Fund, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

