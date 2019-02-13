Esther M. Breneman, 75, Strickler’s Mennonite member, survived by seven children, liked to tend flowers
Esther M. Breneman, 75, of Manheim, exchanged her faith in Jesus for the reality of His presence on Friday morning, Feb. 8, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John H. and the late Ruth H. (Warfel) Harnish. She was the wife of Elmer K. Breneman, whom she married on Nov. 6, 1965.
Esther was a member of Strickler’s Mennonite Church, Middletown. She enjoyed spending time with her family, tending her flowers, and crocheting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by seven children: Grace Strubhar, wife of David, Oregon; Gilbert Breneman, husband of Judy, Elizabethtown; Janice King, wife of Tim, McVeytown; Jacob Breneman, husband of Ketrina, Manheim; Martha Groff, wife of Curvin, McClure; Mervin Breneman, Manheim; and Sara Breneman, Guatemala; 32 grandchildren; and six siblings: John Henry Harnish, husband of Judy, Washington Boro; Liz Siegrist, wife of Ken, New York; Mary Ginder, wife of Nelson, Mount Joy, Jim Harnish, husband of Lois, Washington Boro; Ruthie Yoder, Maryland; and Dave Harnish, husband of Brenda, Landisville.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Lancaster Cancer Center and Hospice and Community Care for all their care and support.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. at Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim. The family will receive guests for a viewing at the church on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. There will be no viewing on Thursday. All are invited to a luncheon at the church immediately following the service on Thursday. Interment will be private in Shope’s Mennonite Cemetery, Highspire.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610, earmarked Sewing Centers.
To express condolences to the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Spence Funeral Services, Manheim.
