Ernest Steudler Jr., 81, Army vet, Mason, owned Ernie’s TV, Radio and Sound, very giving

Ernest Steudler Jr., 81, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Lancaster Mennonite Home.

Born March 13, 1935, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ernest Steudler Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Steckler) Steudler.

He was a graduate from Manheim Township High School. He owned and operated Ernie’s TV, Radio and Sound of Lancaster. He did sound work for the Lampeter Fair for 40 years as well as schools and colleges in the area. He was very active with the Miss Lancaster County Pageant.

Ernest was a proud U.S. Army veteran, and also a 32nd Degree member of Masonic Lodge No. 476 of Lamberton. He was very loving, giving, and caring. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife: Edna M. (Copenheaver) Steudler; his three children: Brian (husband of Julie) Steudler of Mountville; Judy Steudler of Strasburg; Ernie Steudler of Lancaster; two stepchildren: Scott K. Geib of Manheim; Trisha Nave of Brownstown; two sisters: Rose Marie Figles of Bethlehem; Rachel Hershey of Lancaster; as well as 14 grandchildren: Debbie, Samantha, Romio, Ethan, Erika, Scott, John, Kyle, Tiffany, Evan, Sandra, Kelly, Kenneth, and Peter; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services were held Feb. 20 at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, with Pastor Robert Weghoft officiating. A private Masonic service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment was in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery, Willow Street. Flowers are welcome.

To submit an online condolence, visit scheidfuneralhome.com. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, Millersville, had charge of the arrangements.