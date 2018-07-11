Ernest H. Freise, 78, butcher at A & P, OMPH member, avid Orioles fan, world traveler
Ernest H. Freise, 78, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at York Hospital WellSpan.
He was born in Brooklyn to the late Ernest and Agnes Freise, and was the husband of Seraphine “Sally” M. Freise, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
He was a member and regular attendee of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Ernest was a butcher for A & P Market in Brooklyn. He was an avid baseball fan, especially the Baltimore Orioles and enjoyed traveling with his wife, together they visited 23 countries.
In addition to his wife, Ernest is survived by a granddaughter: Danielle Heather Freise; two grandsons: Matthew and Russell Freise; a great-granddaughter: Aria Rose Freise; and a sister-in-law: Dr. Margaret Spinelli-Reitano of New York, NY.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Albert Freise; and two sisters, Patricia and Jacquelyn Freise.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, with Father John J. McLoughlin C.SS.R. at celebrant. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite a...
-
Moll named All-American
Honored in 200 I.M., 100 back Joe Moll knows all...
-
Hopkins, Dissinger win titles in FreshBurst 5-Mile Run
The top two finishers in last Saturday’s 23rd annual FreshBurst...
-
Phillies hold off Manheim in first round of LNP Tourney
Warwick’s five-run fourth-inning rally snaps 1-1 tie The Warwick Phillies...
-
First community store thrived in Lititz
It was the first “mom and pop shop” of Lititz,...
-
On with the show
Some people just love to show off. At the Fourth...
-
Douglas W. Carr, 63, USAF Sergeant, worked at Johnson & Johnson, avid Eagles fan
Douglas W. Carr, 63, of Lititz, passed away Friday, July...
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite...
-
Moll named All-American
Honored in 200 I.M., 100 back Joe Moll knows...
-
Hopkins, Dissinger win titles in FreshBurst 5-Mile Run
The top two finishers in last Saturday’s 23rd annual...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Colonel Thomas C. Fosnacht, ret says:
-
Nick Deininger says:
-
Pete Labella says: