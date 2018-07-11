Home   >   Obituaries   >   Ernest H. Freise, 78, butcher at A & P, OMPH member, avid Orioles fan, world traveler

Ernest H. Freise, 78, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at York Hospital WellSpan.

He was born in Brooklyn to the late Ernest and Agnes Freise, and was the husband of Seraphine “Sally” M. Freise, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.

He was a member and regular attendee of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

Ernest was a butcher for A & P Market in Brooklyn. He was an avid baseball fan, especially the Baltimore Orioles and enjoyed traveling with his wife, together they visited 23 countries.

In addition to his wife, Ernest is survived by a granddaughter: Danielle Heather Freise; two grandsons: Matthew and Russell Freise; a great-granddaughter: Aria Rose Freise; and a sister-in-law: Dr. Margaret Spinelli-Reitano of New York, NY.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Albert Freise; and two sisters, Patricia and Jacquelyn Freise.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, with Father John J. McLoughlin C.SS.R. at celebrant. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

