Eric Russell Wallace, 37, E.H.S. grad, avid ice and roller hockey player, Pittsburgh sports fan

By on February 20, 2019

Eric Russell Wallace, 37, of Manheim passed away suddenly on Feb. 14, 2019.

He was born at Duke University in Durham, N.C., to Kevin and Robin Wallace.

Eric was graduate of Elizabethtown High School with the Class of 1999 and was a member of their inaugural hockey team. He was an avid ice and roller hockey player before his car accident in 2011 that left him somewhat physically disabled. He also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. Eric was a loving son, brother, and uncle who adored his family.

Eric leaves behind his parents: Kevin Sr., husband of Robin Wallace of Manheim; his brother: Kevin Wallace Jr., fiancé of Heather Allison of Elizabethtown; nephew: Kolby Wallace of Elizabethtown; grandparents: Norman and Margaret Tillman of Columbia; grandfather: Ray Wallace of Columbia; a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Hannah Wallace.

Services for Eric will be held promptly at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia. Visitation will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to assist Eric’s family by calling 717-684-2370 or visit gofundme.com/eric-wallace-funeral-expenses.

Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Landisville/Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at clydekraft.com.

