Eric E. Weaver, 51, Lititz Fire Company assistant chief, avid hunter

Eric E. Weaver, 51, of Lititz, passed away on Sept. 3, 2018, as a result of a complication arising from a recent knee replacement surgery.

He was the husband of Christine L. (Balmer) Weaver, with whom he would have celebrated 27 years of marriage on Sept. 7.

Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Jeanie V. (Bankowski ) Weaver of Lititz and the late Curvin E. Weaver.

Eric had worked at GAF-Elk Manufacturing in Myerstown for the past eight years.

Eric was very active in the Lititz Fire Company for 35 years, where he served as a lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, and company vice president, treasurer, and president. He was also a driver of apparatus.

He was an avid hunter, enjoyed going to the mountains in Clearfield to his family cabin, and was a member of the Hammer Creek Hunting Club in Newmanstown and Mosquito Creek Hunting Club in Frenchville. He was also a social member of the Lititz VFW.

Eric was known for his great sense of humor and was a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

In addition to his wife and mother, Eric is survived by his daughters: Samantha N. and Lauren A. of Lititz; his sister: Monica, married to Brian Rhodes; and his brother: Craig, married to Michelle Weaver, both of Lititz; and by many nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sept. 9 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

The family strongly asks that flowers not be sent but donations made in Eric’s memory to two organizations very close to his heart: the Lititz Fire Company, 24 W. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543; or the Lititz Borough Police K9 Unit, 7 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.