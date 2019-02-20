Eric E. Houchin, 42, Warwick grad, owned My Labor and Moving, loved the beach, car shows
Eric E. Houchin, 42, of Lititz, passed away on Feb. 8, 2019 in Palm Beach, Fla.
He was born in Lancaster to Curtis R. Houchin and the late Brenda (Bracken) Houchin.
Eric was a graduate of Warwick High School. He was the former owner of My Labor and Moving. Eric loved to spend time on the beach. He could often be found collecting sea shells or fishing. Eric was an avid Philadelphia Eagle’s fan. Eric loved to attend car shows in his 1967 marina blue Karmann Ghia.
He is survived by his father: Curtis Houchin, fiancé of Laurie Weit, of Manheim; his brother: Shawn C. Houchin, of Lititz; and his girlfriend: Jordan Sowers, of York.
Services were held Feb. 19 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, officiated by Rev. Paul Miller. Interment was at Longenecker Cemetery, Lititz.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
